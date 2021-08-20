'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' Set To Release In Indian Theatres On Sep 3

Following Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 plans, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is gearing up for a worldwide release. After getting hit by the pandemic, many Marvel Studios' movies got a digital release on Disney Plus; however, Shang-Chi will be seen taking the traditional route by opting for a theatrical release across the globe. Check out Shang Chi's release date in India here.

Shang Chi India release date

After major movies like Black Widow and Cruella saw a digital release due to theatres being shut, Marvel fans expected Shang-Chi to be released in a similar fashion. However, fans were treated with a surprise when the CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek, announced its theatrical release. While Marvel Studios has a history of releasing movies in India much later than their global release similar to Black Widow, fans will not have to wait much longer as the makers decided to release it at the same time.

According to a report from IGN India, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be released in India on September 3 this year. The movie will be available for theatre-goers in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. The news came after slow and strategic opening of theatres in Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana, Haryana, and Andhra Pradesh.

According to Gadget 360, theatres in Kerala and Tamil Nadu will remain shut. As a result, the upcoming Marvel movie will not be released in Tamil and Malayalam languages. Shang-Chi will also miss out on Maharashtra due to the prevailing restrictions put on theatres and public places.

More on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Fans are celebrating the exclusive theatrical premiere for 45 days of the upcoming Marvel movie as well as the opportunity to experience Marvel's first-ever Asian Superhero on the big screens. Talking about the decision to go for the traditional route, Chapek said, "On Shang-Chi, we think it's actually going to be an interesting experiment for us because it's got only a 45-day window for us." He added, "So the prospect of being able to take a Marvel title to the service, after going theatrical with 45 days, would be yet another data point to inform our actions going forward on our titles."

IMAGE- SHANG-CHI'S INSTAGRAM