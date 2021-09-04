'Shang-Chi' Director Destin Daniel Cretton Had To Cut Fight Scene From MCU Film; Know Why

Amidst the success of Marvel’s first-ever Asian Superhero film, Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings, director Destin Daniel Cretton recently opened about how he had to remove a fight scene from the movie. Cretton also talked about other action sequences in the MCU film and explained how they were shot on the sets.

When Shang-Chi director was not able to pull off a fight sequence

According to the reports by Comic Book, Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings, recently revealed that he ended up cutting a fight scene he loved from the film. He also talked about all the thrilling action sequences from the movie and recalled some of Shang-Chi’s best fight scenes.

Expressing regret at not being able to add a specific fighting sequence in the film, Cretton said, “Yeah, there's one fight scene. All of our action sequences, I think, what I love about them is they each take place in very unique environments, and the setting is as much a character to the fight sequences as the opponents who are fighting in them.” He added, “There was one setting that we were not able to do in this movie, but I won't say what it is because I really hope that we get to do it again in another film.”

The director also credited the leader of their stunt team, Brad Allen, during a press interaction and praised his creativity while depicting the fight scenes. He also mentioned that the success of the film was the result of his incredible team whose leader, Brad Allen, came from a camp of Jackie Chan. Cretton also mentioned how Allen put together an incredible team of choreographers from mainland China and Hong Kong, who described some of the fights scenes as elegant and emotional.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings cast

Apart from Simu Liu essaying the lead role in the film, it also stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung in significant roles. The movie is based on the Shang-Chi comics, written by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin. The movie was bankrolled by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

(Image: Shang-Chi/Instagram)