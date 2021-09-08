'Shang-Chi' Director Destin Daniel Explains Goofy Story Behind Ben Kingsley's Return

Marvel Cinematic Universe's recent movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, not only introduced the first Asian superhero but also brought back a familiar face. Sir Ben Kingsley made his MCU return with the movie Shang-Chi, he reprised his role of Trevor/fake Mandarin. Director Destin Daniel Cretton in an interview with Entertainment Weekly (EW) shared a funny story behind Sir Kingsley's return to the franchise.

'Shang-Chi' director Destin Daniel Cretton shares a goofy story about Ben Kingsley's return

Ben Kingsley was first seen in MCU's Iron Man 3 as Trevor Slattery/Mandarin and reprised his role in Marvel One-Shot All Hail the King. Director Destin Daniel Cretton in an interview with EW said that he wasn't sure if Kingsley was up for the role. Cretton said, "We didn't know if he wanted to play the character again. When I finally was able to get on the phone with him, it was a really nice surprise to know how much he really cares about this character."

He narrated a funny story about Sir Ben's return and said that he was intimidated by the veteran actor. It wasn't until well into the conversation that he realized that Kingsley was more than happy to slip back into Trevor's persona. "He said, 'Hold on, someone's shouting at me from the other room,'" Cretton recalls. "He stopped talking to me, and I heard a voice shouting from the other room, saying, 'Who's on the phone? Who are you talking to?' He says, 'I'm talking to Destin from Marvel Studios. He wants you to be in the next movie.' And I realized he was playing Trevor in the room. He was talking to Trevor, and Trevor was asking who he was talking to, and then I heard Trevor say, 'Of course I'll be in that movie. When do we leave?."

Meanwhile, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been breaking box office records ever since its release in theatres. It stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi alongside Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung. The movie received positive reviews from critics, praising the choreography of the action sequences, exploration and representation of Asian culture, and the performances from Liu, Leung and Zhang.

Image: Shang-Chi and Ben Kingsley fan page Instagram