Shang-Chi Fame Simu Liu Opens Up On His Journey To Becoming Marvel's First Asian Superhero

As the fans await the release of Marvel’s upcoming movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the lead actor, Simu Liu opened up about his journey from China to Canada. He even talked about how he overcame the language barrier and how his dream of starring in a Marvel superhero movie came true.

Simu Liu on his transition from being unemployed to becoming Marvel's First Asian Superhero

According to the reports by People, Simu Liu opened up about how he slept with his grandparents during the first five years of his life, miles away from his parents.

“As full-time students, it would have been really, really difficult to be able to support me. And so I grew up in the care of these wonderful grandparents, in Harbin, China. I loved it. I wasn't really aware of what I did or didn't have. I had two amazing guardians in my yeye (grandfather) and my nainai (grandmother),” he said.

He further mentioned how his parents had gotten an opportunity to study at Queen's College in Kingston, Ontario due to which they made the decision to leave him with his grandparents.

While speaking about his journey from China to Canada, he revealed how the language barrier was one of the most difficult part of it.

"I really struggled to learn English at first. I remember being at my first daycare, just bawling my eyes out because I couldn't understand what anybody was saying to me," he stated.

As Shang Chi is all set to release on September 3, 2021, the actor talked about how it was a dream come true for him. He even mentioned that he used to love Marvel movies when he was a kid and added that if there was a superhero, he wanted to watch it.

While recalling the time he got laid off as an accountant by Deloitte, he said, “It was just so disheartening. I felt like my life was over and like I was at rock bottom.". He also added that since his parents were into academics, it was the only path of success for them. Simu Liu then revealed that he “wanted to play sports and chase girls”. Adding to it, he said, “I wanted to be the high school quarterback. And it led to a lot of tension in our family."

Simu Liu further talked about the time when he told his parents about pursuing a career in acting and stated, “Initially to their credit, they were sympathetic. I think they knew that I was going through a lot with the loss of my job. But they became more and more panicked as they realized that I was actually serious. We had a lot of arguments about it. My parents felt like I was throwing my life away.".

