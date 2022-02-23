'Shang-Chi' Fame Simu Liu Roped In For 'Hello Stranger'; To Join Robbie Amell, Alicia Sanz

Simu Liu has become a household name with the grand success of the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. After the popularity of the Oscar-nominated film, the actor has also come under the eyes of more filmmakers of Hollywood. The news of him signing the film Barbie had made headlines some days ago, and now he has joined the cast of another movie.

As per the latest reports, Simu Liu will be a part of another project with numerous stars associated with it. He has reportedly signed the thriller film Hello Stranger. He has joined an ensemble cast that consists of Sam Worthington, Jordana Brewster, Robbie Amell and Alicia Sanz.

Simu Liu to star in Hello Stranger alongside Sam Worthington, Jordana Brewster, Robbie Amell and Alicia Sanz

Simu Liu, as per a report on Deadline, will be joining the cast of the film, who are currently shooting the film in Toronto. The details of his character have been kept under wraps for now.

The plot of the film revolves around a woman who uses an android stimulant (SIM) to replace her husband after his death. While the SIM looks almost fully like her late husband, she does not feel the same love for the SIM, though the latter harbours feelings for her. The plot revolves around the SIM being chased by a government agent, who is cracking down on similar SIMs that could be a 'threat to humanity', amid his intentions to win the love of the woman.

April Mulllen, known for his work in Wander, is directing the film from a script penned by Ryan Christopher Churchill.

Simu Liu on the professional front

It was recently announced that Simu Liu would be starring in the film adaptation of Barbie. He is paired alongside Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, who will be playing the characters of the dolls of Ken and the titular character respectively. Details on his role have not been revealed yet.

The 32-year-old actor will next feature in the movie Arthur the King alongside Mark Wahlberg. Another film that he was working on was One True Loves, which is likely to release this year.