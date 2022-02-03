'Shang-Chi' Fame Simu Liu Set To Host The 2022 Juno Awards; Says 'I’m So Excited For This'

After garnering immense fame and appreciation for his stellar performance in the American superhero Marvel film, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Simu Liu is all set to appear as a host on Juno Awards 2022. While the fans were delighted to hear the news, the actor expressed his excitement about hosting the event and even shared more details of the event.

Juno Awards 2022 gets a new host

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings fame Simu Liu recently took to his official Instagram handle and announced the thrilling piece of news about how he will be hosting the highly-awaited 51st annual Juno awards. Stating further, he also revealed that the event is set to be held in Toronto on 15 May and added how excited he was for this. Teasing the audience while escalating the curiosity of the fans, Simu Liu asked them to expect all the accouterments of a mid-tier celebrity host: charismatic promos, cameos from more famous celebrities and much more.

The caption read, "Yo Canucks! I’m hosting the 2022 Juno Awards May 15th in Toronto, on Budweiser Stage, and live to air on @CBC!! It’s our first EVER outdoor ceremony and our first live event in three years. Oh man, I’m so excited for this. Expect all the accoutrements of a mid-tier celebrity host: charismatic promos, cameos from more famous celebrities who would have probably done a better job, and of course… wardrobe malfunctions. Especially if there are ties involved. God I really hate those things. Nominees are released March 1st and tickets go on sale March 4th. See you real soon, Canada!" (sic)

According to Billboard, Simu Liu also issued a statement after being chosen as the host of the 51st Annual Juno Awards and mentioned how it was an absolute honour for him. Adding to it, he also stated Canadian entertainment and culture hold a very important place in his heart and getting a chance to experience the festivities in his hometown will make the experience even more special to him.

The statement read, “It’s an absolute honour to be hosting the 51st Annual Juno Awards. Canadian entertainment and culture hold a very important place in my heart and getting the chance to experience the festivities in my hometown makes the experience even more special to me.”

Image: Instagram/@simuliu