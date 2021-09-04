Last Updated:

'Shang-Chi' Review: Fans Rate Simu Liu Starrer, Call It Marvel's 'best Solo Film'

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has just been released with fans storming social media with their reviews for the film. Here's what they said -

Shang Chi

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is officially released in theatres! The recently released film has been making waves upon its release with several fans praising the film and expressing their love for Simu Liu who plays the titular character in the film. So what do fans think about the recently released solo Marvel movie? Check it out -

Fan reviews on Twitter upon Shang Chi's release 

Simu Liu's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings follows the titular Shang-Chi, who is forced to confront his past after he is drawn into his father's Ten Rings organization. Shang Chi's father The Mandarin, as fans will remember from Iron Man 3, is the leader of a terrorist organization the Ten Rings. Fans have been raving about the recently released movie with several people talking about how their minds were blown at the experience. 

Several fans have also talked about how Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings might just be the best solo film that Marvel has released, so far. Keep in mind that this is the 25th film in the MCU, and the 20th film to feature a storyline based on a specific superhero or comic book character. Several fans of the MCU have also expressed that the film was so good that it even made them cry! 

More about 'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay he wrote with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham, from a story by Cretton and Callaham. The film features Simu Liu as the titular character Shang Chi, a skilled martial artist who was trained at a young age to be an assassin by his father Wenwu.

Shang-Chi, who left the Ten Rings organization for a normal life in San Francisco, suddenly finds himself being drawn in once again and decides to fight back. Shang Chi's cast, apart from Liu, also includes Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

