'Shang-Chi' Review: Fans Rate Simu Liu Starrer, Call It Marvel's 'best Solo Film'

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is officially released in theatres! The recently released film has been making waves upon its release with several fans praising the film and expressing their love for Simu Liu who plays the titular character in the film. So what do fans think about the recently released solo Marvel movie? Check it out -

Fan reviews on Twitter upon Shang Chi's release

Simu Liu's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings follows the titular Shang-Chi, who is forced to confront his past after he is drawn into his father's Ten Rings organization. Shang Chi's father The Mandarin, as fans will remember from Iron Man 3, is the leader of a terrorist organization the Ten Rings. Fans have been raving about the recently released movie with several people talking about how their minds were blown at the experience.

Shang chi is definitely marvel greatest cinematic experience.. mind blown 🤯. Watch in 4dx thank me later. — Bagzy ® (@ikemichael640) September 4, 2021

Well people are missing out on Shang Chi then, it was phenomenal — Happy Shane💀 (@xshauryaa) September 4, 2021

I have never, I mean NEVER gone to the theaters before.

Shang Chi is making me reconsider — Oken (@playerone_237) September 4, 2021

Several fans have also talked about how Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings might just be the best solo film that Marvel has released, so far. Keep in mind that this is the 25th film in the MCU, and the 20th film to feature a storyline based on a specific superhero or comic book character. Several fans of the MCU have also expressed that the film was so good that it even made them cry!

shang chi was just 😚👌🏻 so good can confirm did cry — ✨AbbyKath✨ (@abbykxth) September 4, 2021

Loved Shang-Chi! One of Marvel’s best solo movies for sure. See it! #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/qKCZbw5dAq — Chris Bevan (@ChrisBevan89) September 4, 2021

@shangchi really went straight for my throat and ripped out my soul.



Thanks bestie let’s do it again next week lol xox — Sophia Rose (@S_R_Callisto) September 4, 2021

i just watched shangchi and it’s a 10/10. made me laugh, and cry at times too. the chinese in the movie is great, they casted actual people who can speak chinese. it feels so nice and familiar 😌 — yue / baal... come home (@doruaaa) September 4, 2021

More about 'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay he wrote with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham, from a story by Cretton and Callaham. The film features Simu Liu as the titular character Shang Chi, a skilled martial artist who was trained at a young age to be an assassin by his father Wenwu.

Shang-Chi, who left the Ten Rings organization for a normal life in San Francisco, suddenly finds himself being drawn in once again and decides to fight back. Shang Chi's cast, apart from Liu, also includes Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung.

IMAGE - SHANG-CHI INSTAGRAM