'Shang-Chi': Simu Liu Shares BTS Video Of Fight Scene With Meng'er Zhang; Watch

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings was the most anticipated Marvel Studios film of 2021. The film, starring Simu Liu, was released on September 2, 2021. The film not only gave Asians their first Marvel hero but also introduced a new character Xialing, Shang Chi's sister. Chinese actor Meng'er Zhang portrayed the role of Xialing. Simu Liu recently shared a BTS video of fighting with his on-screen sister Meng'er Zhang.

Simu Liu gives a sneak peek into his and Meng'er Zhang's fighting sequel

Simu Liu recently took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS video of him and Meng'er Zhang's fight. The two were seen rehearsing their fighting sequel for the film. In the caption, Simu Liu praised Meng'er Zhang for having "boniest elbow" as she was seen hitting her on-screen brother in the BTS clip. He wrote, "Shoutout to @mengerzhang for having the boniest elbows on earth 😫." Meng'er Zhang shared the same video on her Instagram and wrote, "Thank you @marvelstudios for paying me to punch my bro bro @simuliu all day long😝."

Simu Liu showcased a series of actions in the film Shang Chi. The actor often dropped BTS videos of his rehearsals. He recently shared a video of an action sequel for the film. In the caption, he mentioned how the film was important for him as he wrote, "Part of the joy of being an actor is the process of becoming one with a character. Whether it’s jazz piano, tap dancing or beating the living daylights out of people, a performer inhabits the character and fully gives themselves to the transformation process." "Asian actors don’t just do kung fu; but Shang-Chi does. It’s just one of the many things that flesh out his personality, but it’s easily the most challenging from a physical perspective. That meant I had to get to work. Hours each day, in addition to bodybuilding and conditioning with my trainer, were spent in order to build my character. Movement, speed and explosiveness were paramount; we couldn’t just build muscle for sake of bulk. Flexibility was massively lacking and had to be stretched out one painful session after another. Little by little, I got better," he added.

Simu Liu starrer Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings marked the entry of the first Asian superhero in Marvel Studios. The film revolved around Marvel's martial arts master Shang Chi, who confronts his past which he thought he had left behind when drawn into a mysterious web of Ten Rings organisation. The film was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

IMAGE: MENG'ER ZHANG'S INSTAGRAM