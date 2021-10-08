'Shang-Chi': Simu Liu Shares Impressive Backflip BTS That Did Not Make It To The Movie

Simu Liu, who has been basking in the success of his movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings shared BTS footage from the movie. The video featured Simu landing an impressive backflip that did not make it to the final cut. Marvel Cinematic Universe's Shang-Chi had an impressive run at the box office and reportedly grossed over $324 million worldwide, making it the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2021. The movie features MCU's first-ever Asain superhero and stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi alongside Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung.

Simu Liu lands a perfect backflip

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu took to his Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself landing a perfect backflip. Liu plays Master of Kung Fu in the 25th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). While sharing the video, he wrote, "For some reason, this clip did not make the movie." Shang-Chi received positive reviews from critics, who praised the choreography of the action sequences, exploration and representation of the Asian culture, and the performances from the cast.

Simu Liu explains his 2021 Met Gala look

Simu Liu made his Met Gala debut recently and took to his Instagram handle to share photos from the event and explain his look. Simu Liu put forth a strong view and wrote, "The Golden Age of Hollywood did not celebrate people who looked like me. We were excluded from the glamorous aesthetic of the times and considered unworthy of the spotlight that celebrated slicked-back elegance and class." He added, "That’s why I chose this look with my stylist @jeanneyangstyle and @fendi for the 2021 #MetGala - to reinsert ourselves into the narrative and to defy the boxes that society puts us in."

"The theme of this year’s Met was ‘in America’. That’s why it was important for me to go and take up space. Asian people make up a crucial part of America and its history. And now, as always, we deserve to shine under the brightest of lights." He concluded.

Image: Instagram/@simuliu