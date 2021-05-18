'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Gives Glimpse Into Avengers Campus From Galaxy's Edge

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' actor Simu Liu have just given a glimpse into his private tour at Disney Parks' Galaxy's Edge. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share his experience and many pictures from the trip with his fans. Liu also hinted at the opening of Avengers Campus through his latest Instagram post.

On May 13, 2021, Simu Liu gathered his friends for a special private tour of Disney Park's Galaxy's Edge which has many attractions and park rides related to many of Star Wars's and Marvel's movies. Liu posted pictures from many of the attractions along with his friends as he enjoyed a day in Disneyland.

The actor and his friends dressed up as many of the characters and used props to take fun pictures together. The first picture in Simu Liu's Instagram post shows the group visiting the set of Star Wars as they were clicked wearing cloaks and holding lightsabers in various poses. The pictures also show Liu and his friends visiting many of the park's restaurants and memorable sites.

The actor enjoyed himself as he wrote a long note in his caption sharing his experience. "Took some of my best homies to Disneyland, got a PRIVATE TOUR of Avengers Campus", he exclaimed. He shared some details from his tour of the Avengers Campus saying, "he was one of the first to ride the new Spider-Man Web Slingers ride." Liu and his friends also clicked pictures outside Stark Aeronautics at Disneyland.

Shang-Chi's Simu Liu hints at Avengers Campus opening

Many of Simu Liu's fans flooded the comment section of the actor's latest Instagram post with their excitement for the opening of Avengers Campus and Galaxy's Edge. They dropped heart emojis and wished to visit Disney Park. Shang-Chi's fans were also excited to watch the upcoming movie. Looking at Simu Liu's pictures from Star Wars' sets made one fan exclaim, "The Force is strong with all of you." Some fans expressed their desire to visit the attractions writing, "Dream" and added heart eye emojis.

Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be available to watch across theatres on September 3, 2021. The movie will be an addition to Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, which is set to release on July 9, 2021. Shang-Chi is helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Image: Simu Liu's Instagram

