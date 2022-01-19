'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Highlights Importance Of 'speaking Your Dreams' With 2018 Tweet

Simu Liu, who rose to fame after his role in the much-loved MCU film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday and shared a glimpse of his famous 2018 tweet that has now made it to a Hollywood billboard. The actor emphasised the importance of 'speaking your dreams' as he shared a picture of the billboard. The sequel of the popular film was recently confirmed, and fans are awaiting more details regarding the Simu Liu-starrer.

Simu Liu on 2018 tweet to Marvel

Simu Liu took to Twitter to share a picture of a Hollywood billboard, that was uploaded by Twitter, as part of the microblogging platform's campaigns to encourage users to tweet regarding their dreams. The actor re-shared the tweet and mentioned that his 2018 tweet to Marvel was not even read by anyone in the studio, however, it 'didn't matter'. He mentioned that he 'believed in it enough' and then worked towards his dream. His 2018 Tweet that has now gone viral read, "ok @Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi". Meanwhile the Tweet he recently shared read, "Speaking your dreams into existence is just the first step in the long journey of making them come true. Nobody from Marvel ever read this tweet, but that didn't matter. I believed in it enough that I was willing to work every day for it. Speak your dreams and then get to work!"

Speaking your dreams into existence is just the first step in the long journey of making them come true.



Nobody from Marvel ever read this tweet, but that didn't matter. I believed in it enough that I was willing to work every day for it. Speak your dreams and then get to work! pic.twitter.com/rq4UEqexLo — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) January 18, 2022

Through Shang-Chi, Simu Liu portrayed the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Asian superhero and won the hearts of the audiences with his remarkable performance. Speaking to USA Today, the actor opened up about the tweet and mentioned he penned it down at a time when he heard MCU had fast-tracked the film and he had just 500 followers. He mentioned he had always dreamt of himself as a superhero. He said, "Nobody was gonna listen to me. I just tweeted it out into the ether because I loved superhero movies and I always kind of dreamt of myself as a superhero in my wildest dreams." Apart from Simu Liu, the Shang-Chi cast included Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Meng'er Zhang, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley and other talented individuals. With the film being renewed for a second instalment, fans can't wait to see their favourite actors return for the upcoming sequel.

Image: Twitter/@SimuLiu, AP