'Shang-Chi' To Be First Marvel Studios Movie To Get Theatrical Release In Two Years

Shang-Chi is the first Marvel film in two years to get a gala premiere at the Beverly Hills. The red carpet unrolled for the Marvel fans and the cast at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday. The event took place after more than a year-long break followed by releases over the digital platform. The air around El Capitan Theatre defined was filled with excitement and tinge.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a stereotype-shattering Asian protagonist film that is the first of its kind from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The highly-anticipated movie embraced its grand opening in Los Angeles with similar elation and enthusiasm to Thor and Ironman. Following the 30 second teaser, the viewers on Monday became a part of a 30-second long extended teaser. Furthermore, an additional minute-long clip also garnered applause and praise from the audience. The experimental opening has escalated the expectations from the first-ever Asian cast Marvel movie.

Dramatic theatrical release is part of 'experiment': Kevin Feige

MCU has decided to run Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for 45 days in the theatre before its release on Disney+ and Disney+Hotstar. Meanwhile, President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige also acknowledged the growing response to the dramatic theatrical release 'experiment' after protagonist Simu Liu tweeted about it. Take a look at the tweet by Simu Liu giving the fans a sneak peek at the Shang-Chi sets:

Disney CEO Bob Chapek also referred to the exclusive theatrical release of the film as an 'interesting experiment' during the company's quarterly earnings report presentation. Supporting the decision, he added, Cruella, Black Widow, and Jungle Cruise could have only opted for day-to-date since the market was not ready pertaining to the surge in Covid-19 infections in the US.

Adding details about the theatrical release, Chapek added that the decision regarding it was taken with a hope of a much stable COVID-19 situation by early September. Even with the current COVID-related developments in the US, Disney has decided to stay put for their decisions regarding the theatre release.

Shang-Chi is all set to release worldwide on September 3, 2021. In the first-ever all-Asian cast Marvel movie, Simu Liu plays Shang-Chi. Additionally, spectacular actors like Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Tony Leung Chui-wai, Florian Munteanu, and Michelle Yeoh will also be seen in pivotal roles.

(Image Credits: AP)