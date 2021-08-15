'Shang-Chi' To Debut On Disney+ 45 Days After Its Theatrical Release; Read Details

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is one of the much-anticipated upcoming Marvel Studios films. The film marks Marvel Studios first superhero movie with an Asian lead. As the film's theatrical release date has created a buzz among the audience, fans are wondering if it would release on Disney+ under its Premier Access. Here are all the details about Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings OTT release date.

Shang Chi Disney plus release date

The first Asian superhero film of Marvel Studios, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings will possibly debut on Disney+ in October. Marvel Studios is sticking to its theatrical-only premiere for the upcoming film despite surging COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant. It is scheduled for its theatrical release on September 3. During Disney's quarterly earnings call, its CEO Bob Chapek revealed that the film will stay in the theatres for 45 days. Therefore, the film might debut on the OTT giant Disney+ latest by October 18.

Shang Chi Disney plus Hotstar release date

While Shang-Chi is set for its worldwide release on September 3, the film's release date in India is still not announced. Therefore, its Disney+ Hotstar release date cannot be speculated. However, hopefully, Marvel Studios would not make its Indian fans wait for the film much longer. Shang-Chi cast Shimu Liu in the lead role, while Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Florian Munteanu, and Michelle Yeoh in pivotal roles. The film is being helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton and will mark the second film in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek on Shang-Chi's theatrical release

While several other comic book superhero movies have been postponed due to the COVID-19 cases resurging in several areas, Marvel is still sticking to its film's theatrical releases. Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently revealed that the decision of Shang-Chi's theatrical premiere was taken with the hope of a much stable COVID-19 condition by early September. However, now that the cases are resurging, they have to stick to the plan due to prior agreements. While talking about the film, Chapek said Shang-Chi's 45-day theatre run would be an "interesting experience" for the makers. He further said that the film's debut on the OTT platform would be another "data point" for them.

IMAGE: SHANGCHI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.