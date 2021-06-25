'Shang-Chi' Trailer Review: Marvel Fans Gear Up For Some Major Father-son Rivalry

Another trailer of the upcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, filled with high-class action, was released on Friday, June 25. Marvel unveiled the two-minute trailer clip featuring Simu Liu, the first movie of the franchise with an Asian lead. Going by the trailer, it appears that the main protagonist shares a massive rivalry with his father Wenwu / The Mandarin (played by Tony Leung). Here’s Shang-Chi’s trailer review for you.

Shang-Chi’s trailer review

Shang-Chi’s father runs the terrorist organisation Ten Rings and the superhero’s wish is to stay away from him. However, to distance himself isn’t an easy thing to do. The entire film appears to revolve around the big father-son fight with Leung serving as the main antagonist of the film.

“Throughout my life, the Ten Rings gave our family power,” Wenwu explains to a young Shang-Chi at the beginning of the Shang-Chi trailer. He adds, “If you want them to be yours one day, you have to show me you're strong enough to carry them.” In another scene, Jiang Nan (Played by Michelle Yeoh) tells an older Shang-Chi, “You are a product of all who came before you. The legacy of your family. You are your mother. And whether you like it or not, you are also your father.”

Fans are shown glimpses of the superhero undergoing harsh training and later being put to the test against his own father’s men. This supposedly doesn’t sit well with him. The father-son doesn’t share a great camaraderie and the Shang-Chi trailer confirms that as the boy tells dad over dinner: “You're just a criminal who murders people.”

He soon receives a telling off from Wenwu, “Be careful how you speak to me, boy.” Shang-Chi is essentially trying to run from his past, as he says later, “I thought I could change my name, start a new life. But I could never escape his shadow.” The Shang-Chi trailer also gives us a peek at Jiang Nan's superpowers. In totality, the new trailer aptly braces audiences for another action-adventurous ride of Marvel. Watch the Shang-Chi trailer below:

(Image: Still from Shang-Chi trailer)

