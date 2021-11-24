Shang-Chi's Action Designers Spill Beans About Wenwu Fight Scene In The Film

Recently, the action designers behind Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings talked about one of the film’s fight scenes that involved Wenwu. They revealed that the planning involved Captain America and Stan Lee toys.

In a new video from Corridor Crew, the action designers explained that the particular scene was planned using Stan Lee and Captain America action figures.

Shang-Chi action designers on Wenwu fight scenes

In the interview, Chris Cowan and Yung Lee explained what exactly went into planning the essential father-son showdown near the Marvel film’s finale. Lee said (in regards to Cowan’s visualization of the fight scene) that he shot the whole scene with a ‘Stan Lee action figure and Captain America’ which was ‘literally handed to him by Marvel.’ He talked about the benefits of working with many filmmakers and how it makes the collaboration process easier. He said that ‘even on the big-budget films, going low budget is something super helpful.’

Released in September, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. It went on to break several box office records and aided in establishing the early success of MCU’s Phase Four. In the first-ever Asian superhero film, Simu Liu is featured in the titular role. It is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019). The story follows Shang-Chi who is drawn into the clandestine Ten Rings organization and is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind.

Trained by his father, Wenwu, Shang-Chi in the film proves his fighting skills. The father-son duo’s epic climactic showdown was one of the impactful action sequences of the film. With lots of emotional weight, the particular scene also comes with a high level of technicality, which has been shared by the action designers. Cretton, known for directing movies such as Just Mercy and Short Term 12, has also penned the screenplay with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham.

Meanwhile, MCU's phase four has begun in full swing and the studio has several films lined starting from 2021 to 2023. Disney recently announced the release date of a few MCU movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Untitled Indiana Jones movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Ant-Man, and the Wasp: Quantumania would be shifted.

Image: Twitter/@KitJosephs