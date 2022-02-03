Shang Chi's Simu Liu Turns Author With His Family Memoir; Calls It 'deeply Personal Story'

After impressing fans with his acting prowess in Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu has turned author with his latest family memoir. The star took to social media to announce his upcoming book We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story, and called it a 'deeply personal journey' that has been in the making for 3 years.

Sharing the cover of the book, he quipped it as a 'hilarious and heartfelt story' of his family of dreamers who never faltered in reaching their 'happy ending'. His book is slated to release on May 3, 2022.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Shang Chi star unveiled his book's cover which sees him flashing a big smile as he sits on a stool. In the caption, he mentioned, "HAPPY NEW YEAR!! I am so, very, completely, BEYOND excited to share with you the cover of my book!! For the very first time, may I present…We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story!!!!!"

Talking about what the book entails, he added, "This deeply personal journey has been nearly three years in the making. Now, I’m finally ready to share with you this hilarious and heartfelt story of coming of age in a foreign land of poutine and Tim Horton’s double-doubles, struggling to find your footing, then ultimately learning to seize the moment and own your greatness. From Harbin to Hollywood, this is the story of our family of dreamers who never stopped reaching for their happy ending.I know that you’re going to LOVE it." Lastly, he thanked celebrities like Olivia Munn, Ryan Reynolds and Shang-Chi co-star Ronny Chieng for their cover contributions.

Meanwhile, Simu Liu became a global sensation after his stint in Marvel Studios' Shang Chi. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings traces the story of Shang Chi and his sister's search for a mythical village following the statements of their father, who is the leader of Ten Rings, a secret organization. The second instalment of the superhero movie is also in the works, with Destin Daniel Cretton onboard as the writer and director.

