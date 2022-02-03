Last Updated:

Shang Chi's Simu Liu Turns Author With His Family Memoir; Calls It 'deeply Personal Story'

Simu Liu has turned author with his family memoir titled 'We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story', which is slated to come out in May 2022.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Simu Liu

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SIMULIU


After impressing fans with his acting prowess in Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu has turned author with his latest family memoir. The star took to social media to announce his upcoming book We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story, and called it a 'deeply personal journey' that has been in the making for 3 years. 

Sharing the cover of the book, he quipped it as a 'hilarious and heartfelt story' of his family of dreamers who never faltered in reaching their 'happy ending'. His book is slated to release on May 3, 2022. 

Simu Liu turns author with his latest family memoir

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Shang Chi star unveiled his book's cover which sees him flashing a big smile as he sits on a stool. In the caption, he mentioned, "HAPPY NEW YEAR!! I am so, very, completely, BEYOND excited to share with you the cover of my book!! For the very first time, may I present…We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story!!!!!"

READ | Doctor Strange 2: Shang-Chi star Simu Liu breaks silence on rumoured role in film's sequel

Talking about what the book entails, he added, "This deeply personal journey has been nearly three years in the making. Now, I’m finally ready to share with you this hilarious and heartfelt story of coming of age in a foreign land of poutine and Tim Horton’s double-doubles, struggling to find your footing, then ultimately learning to seize the moment and own your greatness. From Harbin to Hollywood, this is the story of our family of dreamers who never stopped reaching for their happy ending.I know that you’re going to LOVE it." Lastly, he thanked celebrities like Olivia Munn, Ryan Reynolds and Shang-Chi co-star Ronny Chieng for their cover contributions.

READ | Simu Liu hilariously points out a flaw in Batman's costume, calls its 'Terrible Idea'

 Meanwhile, Simu Liu became a global sensation after his stint in Marvel Studios' Shang Chi. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings traces the story of Shang Chi and his sister's search for a mythical village following the statements of their father, who is the leader of Ten Rings, a secret organization. The second instalment of the superhero movie is also in the works, with Destin Daniel Cretton onboard as the writer and director. 

READ | 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu highlights importance of 'speaking your dreams' with 2018 Tweet

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SIMULIU)

READ | Marvel star Evangeline Lilly protests against US' COVID vaccine mandate, Simu Liu reacts
READ | 'Shang-Chi' actor Simu Liu scared of mom after he goes blonde; 'Ma please don't kill me'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Marvel Studios
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com