Shang-Chi's Theatre Release To Britney Spears' Conservatorship | Aug 13 Hollywood Recap

Amid Scarlett Johansson's Lawsuit, Disney CEO Bob Chapek Defends Dual Release Of Films

Disney CEO, Bob Chapek, during the recent earnings call addressed the ongoing drama about the lawsuit that Scarlett Johansson filed against the company. Chapek defended the company's strategy of dual release, which means releasing the movie on OTT platforms along with the theatrical release. Read more.

Marvel's 'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' To Release In Theaters Amid COVID-19

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be taking the traditional route as it'll be released directly in the theatres. Amidst the pandemic, Disney released some of their movies like Balck Widow and Cruella on their OTT app, but have decided not to release Shang-Chi on the OTT platform. The announcement was made recently by Disney CEO Bob Chapek, during the recent earnings call. Read more.

Kylie Jenner's Fans Convinced Of Her Pregnancy, Think She Is Hiding Baby Bump In Pics

Kylie Jenner surely has an ardent fan following, with 257 million Instagram users that delve into the nooks and crannies of the makeup mogul's life. In the latest revelation, fans have hinted at the possibility of Kylie being pregnant with her second child and that she is concealing it behind fake birthday pictures. The eagle-eyed netizens pointed out a number of irregularities in the KUWTK star's posts, who just celebrated her 24th birthday and string of gorgeous snaps of her big day. Read more.

Britney Spears' Father Quits Conservatorship: Paris Hilton, Cher And Others Celebrate

Britney Spears has been battling against her father, Jamie Spears, for Conservatorship abuse since this Summer. The American pop singer has been under conservatorship for 13 years. She urged the court to remove her estranged father from her conservatorship through several testimonies. She even revealed she wants to press charges against her father for conservatorship abuse. As a turn of events, Jamie Spears' lawyer recently announced that he would step down from the singer's conservatorship. As the announcement came as a small win-win situation for Britney, Hollywood celebrities, including Paris Hilton and Cher, came forward to cheer for the singer. Read more.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Spotted Having Dinner With Her Daugther Emme In L.A.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been making the headlines ever since the couple git back together in March 2021. The duo was spotted having a dinner date with Jlo's daughter Emme. This isn't the first time that the duo was spotted with their kids, earlier Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen having a fun day out at Universal Studios Hollywood. Read more.

Image: Shang-Chi Instagram/AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.