Shanna Moakler Clears Air About Her Reaction To Ex Travis & Kourtney's Engagement

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian surprised everyone as the duo got engaged over the weekend. While their family and friends were happy for them, reports suggest that Barker's ex Shanna Moakler left some cryptic social media posts about this. However, Moakler has now taken to her Instagram and cleared the air about her rumoured reaction to her ex's engagement and wrote that she has not made a comment on anything 'going on in the world'.

Shanna Moakler on Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's engagement

Shanna Moakler had earlier taken to her official Instagram handle and shared two cryptic quotes to her Instagram stories after Kourtney Travis Barker's engagement was announced. The first quote stated, "Tupac once said: Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f***" (sic) and then added a heart emoji to it. In the next Instagram story, Moakler wrote, "Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance."

Moakler has now cleared the air that her comments and post were not about Barker and Kardashian. Taking to her Instagram handle she wrote, "I haven't made a comment on anything going on in the world period. So [thank you] to all my newfound psychologists, family therapists, spiritual counsellors, momsters and desperate housewives. Your unsolicited opinions from trash sites have been noted. What ever would I do without your fortune cookie wisdom?."

Moakler and Barker were married from 2004 to 2006 and reunited briefly in 2009 before going their separate ways. The duo shares two kids, a son named Landon Asher and a daughter named Alabama Luella Barker. Kardashian has over the course of her realisation with Barker, has gotten close to his kids and is often seen hanging out with them. Not long ago, Alabama also referred to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star as her "stepmom."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took to their respective Instagram handles on October 18 and announced their engagement. In the pictures shared by Kourtney on Instagram, she can be seen wearing a black backless gown while Barker sported a striped tee. The pictures also revealed how Barker proposed to her with hundreds of red roses on the beach with huge white candles lit around them. In the caption, Kourtney wrote 'Forever'.

Image:Instagram/@shannamoakler/@kourtneykardash