Shanna Moakler Wishes Ex-husband Travis Barker Speedy Recovery Post Hospitalisation

As singer Travis Barker continues to fight pancreatitis in the hospital, the musician receives support from fans all around the world. Amongst all who are sending him wishes and praying for his speedy recovery, Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler also shared some encouraging words for Travis and his now-wife Kourtney Kardashian.

For those unaware, On June 28, Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency. He was photographed being taken on an ambulance in a stretcher while Kourtney Kardashian was by his side. As per TMZ, the star suffered pain caused by pancreatitis, which was triggered by a colonoscopy.

Travis Barker's ex-wife sends speedy recovery wishes

Now, after a day of hospitalisation, the singer's ex-wife Moakler sent warm wishes to the star hoping for a speedy recovery. Further, in a statement to E-News, the former Miss USA hailed his wife Kourtney for being constantly by the singer's side. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children," she said. "I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney," she said.

The mother of three, Alabama Barker, 16, Landon Barker, 18, and Atiana De La Hoya, 23 further said that she's hoping "for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried."

Earlier, his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya also shared a now-deleted Instagram story to thank fans for their messages and prayers. She wrote, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time. It is heard, felt, and appreciated."

After months of being engaged, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian registered their marriage on May 17. The couple shared beautiful pictures of their court marriage on Instagram. A week later, they had a lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy, in the presence of their close friends and family.

Amid his health scare, the drummer also posted a cryptic message that read 'God Save Me'. At the time of his hospitalisation in Los Angeles, Barker's son Landon Asher Barker was in New York, where he joined Machine Gun Kelly on stage to perform their track Die in California.

