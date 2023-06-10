Shannen Doherty Shares Heartbreaking Update On Cancer: My Fear Is...

Shannen Doherty recently disclosed that her battle with breast cancer has taken a devastating turn as the tumour has now spread to her brain. Recently, Doherty shared a video from her hospital room with a simple caption, "January 9, 2023." The following day, she posted another video sharing a health update and providing context for the video she had shared previously.

In her caption, Doherty explained that her CT scan on January 5 revealed the presence of metastases (Mets) in her brain. The accompanying video depicted her being fitted with a mask, which is worn during radiation treatment targeting the tumour in brain.

She opened up about her fears, including her extreme claustrophobia and the overwhelming circumstances surrounding her life at the time. She expressed gratitude for her exceptional medical team, led by Dr Amin Mirahdi, and the dedicated team of healthcare workers at Cedar Sinai. Despite her resilience, Doherty acknowledged the profound impact of cancer on her life, stating, "This is what cancer can look like."

The caption of her post read, "On January 5th, my CT scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterday’s video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr. Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at Cedar Sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all….”

Doherty was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She went into remission two years later. However, in 2020, Doherty shared the heartbreaking news that cancer had returned. She informed that it has spread and progressed to stage four.

Financial concerns and health insurance

(Shannen Doherty opens up about health scare | Image: Shannen Doharty/Instagram)

In a 2021 interview with Variety, Shannen Doherty discussed her ongoing treatments and the additional worry of potential loss of health insurance. She expressed concern about the need to consistently meet a certain income threshold to maintain coverage, despite her decades-long involvement in the entertainment industry and the financial contributions she made. Doherty emphasised the importance of comprehensive and lifelong coverage, given her substantial contributions and the support she has received throughout her career.