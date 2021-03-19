Shannon Woodward And Nicole Richie To Play The Lead In ABC's Upcoming Show 'Bucktown'

Shannon Woodward has been roped in to play the lead of ABC's upcoming family comedy pilot Bucktown. Actors like Nicole Richie also play a crucial role in the pilot show. Bucktown is written and executive produced by Emily Wilson, Sara Gilbert, and Tom Werner of the show The Conners.

Shannon Woodward and Nicole Richie to play the lead in ABC's upcoming comedy pilot Bucktown

Shannon Woodward of the popular show WestWorld will play the role of Amy in the pilot show according to a report by Deadline. Bucktown revolves around the character of Amy who gets dumped by her boyfriend and gets kicked out of her own apartment on the evening of a big promotion. Later on, she finds shelter at her mother's house. Amy reconnects with her mother and her niece. She also decides to stay with them as they aren't well off right now. Nicole Richie will play the role of Jan who will be the boss of Amy. The character of Jan is very self-centered and tends to get very professional except in the case of her husband Finn.

Shannon Woodward on the work front

Shannon Woodward will star in the upcoming Apple series called Corazon opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt. She recently lent her voice to the popular video game called The Last Of Us Part 2. Shannon is known for her work in several shows like The Richies, Search Party, and Raising Hope. She was last seen in Ode to Joy in 2019. In 2020, she played role in some episodes of the show Robot Chicken and Animal Talking With Gary Whitta. She is also working on her upcoming project known as Happily.

Nicole Richie on the work front

Nicole Richie was last seen in the Quibi series called Nikki Fre$h which revolved around her alter ego as a rapper. She previously starred in several popular shows like Great News, Bless The Mess, Camping, and Grace and Frankie. She also took part as a judge in the fashion competition called Making The Cut. She also worked in the show The Simple Life in which she acted as well as produced.

Image Credits: Shannon/ Nicole's Instagram