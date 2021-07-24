Shaquille O'Neal Ready To Debut As Screenwriter, Producer With Animated Film 'Headnoise'

Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal will mark his first appearance in the world of cinema as a co-screenwriter and producer of a short film named Headnoise that is produced by his company Jersey Legends Production. Apart from writing the script for the short animated film, O'Neal will also narrate the project. Screenwriter Donnie F. Wilson will collaborate with the former basketball player in writing the script of this promising project. The short film is directed by veteran animator Rafael Jimenez, along with Michael Parris and Wilson, who are also the producers of the film.

O'Neal's childhood friends — Rashaun and Damon, who are also a part of the film, revealed that the project will portray the story of internal and external pressure faced by an individual to succeed. The film will star Rashaun and Damon as talented basketball players who belong from the same inner-city neighborhood and are NBA hopefuls. Rashaun is everybody's choice in college. But he secretly follows his passion for sculpting — and while his journey to follow his dream gets diverted, Rashuan is determined to remain undefeated by his internal 'Head noise', as per a report published in Variety.

While venturing into a new career, the 3-time Finals MVP said he was proud of his work and the youth of the nation would surely be inspired by the film and urged everyone to watch it.

"I’m so proud of ‘Headnoise. This is my first time writing and producing my own project. I wanted to call attention to what so many people encounter, especially young adults, who deal with anxiety and stress. It was such an honor to create this piece with such a diverse team of people. Everyone should see it, "said O'Neal.

According to Variety, Cedric Williams, Jr. and Joshua David King will star as Rashaun and Damon. The film will feature original songs by music producer and rapper Tone and composer Matthew Wang. Currently, the film is in the final stage of production, and the makers of the film have decided to launch the project in 2022.

O'Neal has been a proud recipient of many prestigious honors, including four titles in his NBA career, three of which came with the Lakers. During his NBA days, O'Neal was also picked for his 15 All-Star games and is now a Hall of Famer.

Earlier, the legendary player took to social media to shower compliments on Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. O’Neal shared a post after Antetokounmpo’s Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals on Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

