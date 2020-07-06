Sharon Osbourne Criticises Kanye's Billionaire Tweet: It Isn’t The Right Time To Show Off

Sharon Osbourne recently criticised Kanye West’s tweet in which he congratulated his wife for becoming a billionaire. Sharon appeared on a talk show in which she criticized the rapper's move and spoke out against his behaviour. Kanye West has been making headlines after he praised his wife for being a billionaire. The rapper also announced that he will be running for President soon.

Also Read | 'I'm Running For President Of The United States': Rapper Kanye West Announces Bid For 2020

Sharon Osbourne criticises Kanye West for his tweet about Kim

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Dropped Hints About Kanye West's Presidential Run In Previous Interviews?

Speaking on the issue, Sharon Osbourne expressed her views and called out Kanye West. In an interview to a news portal, Sharon Osbourne said that she does not believe that the current situation allows one to show off their wealth. Expressing her criticism over the rapper’s tweet, she further went on to explain how she has never been keen on that particular aspect. She explained that whether there is a pandemic or not, one needs to refrain from such show-off. She continued to say that she personally does not believe in doing such things and cringes when she gets to know people have done it.

I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire



You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family



So blessed this is still life

So I made you this still life



We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Issues First Response As Husband Kanye West Enters US Presidential Race

In the original tweet that Kanye West posted on his Twitter handle, he said that he is proud of his wife Kim Kardashian for officially becoming a billionaire. He further wrote that he is aware of the storms she had to face during the process and said that God is now shining on her and their family. The rapper then said that he feels so blessed for the life he is living and expressed his love for his wife.

The tweet was not only criticised by Sharon Osbourne but also by some fans. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West married each other in 2014 and have four children together, North, Saint, a daughter named Chicago, and a one-year-old son Psalm. Kim Kardashian is best known for her show Keeping Up with The Kardashians. The series documents their lives as celebrities and is considered to be one of the most loved shows, according to a news portal.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Also Read | Elon Musk Pledges Full Support For Kanye West's 2020 US Election Bid, Late As It Comes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.