Sharon Osbourne Bares It All, Reveals Why She Tried To Take Her Life 4 Years Ago

Sharon Osbourne is a popular British-American author who was recently seen in ‘The Talk’ confessing about her life and how she tried to attempt suicide 4 years ago. She recently made these revelations on the occasion of World Mental Health Day. Sharon Osbourne also shared her experience during those times and how she came out of it.

“I just couldn’t bear it,” says Sharon Rachel Osbourne

In the latest episode of The Talk, Sharon Osbourne was seen along with Sheryl Underwood. On the show, Sharon shared details about her personal life and how she attempted suicide 4 years ago as she ‘just couldn't bear it’. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Sharon Osbourne made some shocking revelations about how she battled with depression. On the show, she admitted that four years ago, she was finding things very difficult, which prompted her to take her own life.

She added that she did not do this for attention but just couldn't bear it. She also added that she went to mental health care facilities after her suicide attempt and mentioned what helped her recover from her depression. She shared a story during her time at the health care and said that she met two girls at the centre who were into drugs and drinking as their mother’s suicide had messed up their lives. Drugs and drinking couldn’t let them cope with their lives. When she came to know about the story, she realised that she couldn't do this to her family, especially her babies.

Sharon also mentioned that she was left alone as she didn't feel like sharing her mental health issues with anyone. She later revealed that she took some anti-depressants 28 years ago from one of her colleagues and this helped her a lot.

Sharon Osbourne also talked about her past suicide attempts on the morning show and how she was on medication for around 16 years in order to cope with her mental health.

Sharon Osbourne got married to Ozzy Osbourne in 1982. Ozzy Osbourne was a vocalist of a popular band, Black Sabbath. The couple started dating after Ozzy was removed from the band. The couple shares three children together, namely Jack, Aimee and Kelly.

