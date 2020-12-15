Sharon Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges 'everyone To Stay Safe And Healthy'

Sharon Osbourne has been tested positive for the Coronavirus and has moved to hospital for treatment. The host of The Talk took to Instagram to let her fans know about her condition and also shared a few words of advice. Sharon Osbourne also explained that her current condition has coincided with a previously planned break for the CBS daytime chat series. Sharon also assured fans that she is quarantining away from Ozzy Osbourne, who has tested negative for COVID-19.

Also Read | Aimée Osbourne On Not Being A Part Of 'The Osbournes': I Always Really Valued My Privacy

Sharon Osbourne tests positive for COVID-19

Also Read | Sharon Osbourne Criticises Kanye's Billionaire Tweet: It Isn’t The Right Time To Show Off

In the post shared by Sharon Osbourne, she mentioned that she has been tested positive for COVID-19 and has been moved to a hospital. She added that she is now stationed at a location away from Ozzy Osbourne, her husband, who has tested negative for the virus. She further wrote that her show The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. She then turned to the fans to urge them to be safe and healthy.

A number of fans and friends came out in support for Sharon Osbourne and wrote several positive wishes for her in the comments section. Celebrities like Carre Ann who battled COVID-19 also commented on her post. A number of her fans and well-wishers too commented on her post asking for her speedy recovery. Thus, a number of fans and friends began outpouring their support for the host and asked for her speedy recovery.

Also Read | Sharon Osbourne's 'two To Tango' Comment On Johnny Depp's Domestic Abuse Case Slammed

The Osbourne’s in the past have dealt with a few major health crises, according to Eonline. The family in the past helped Ozzy Osbourne when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease back in February 2019. The singer opened up about the same earlier this year itself. He spoke about the illness and the kind of effect it had on him. Ozzy then elaborated on his ongoing battle with the illness and how he manages to deal with it.

Speaking about the same, Ozzy mentioned that it was terribly challenging for his family and for him, according to the same news portal mentioned above. He further added that he had to have surgery done on his neck which got to all his nerves. However, recently Ozzy tested negative for COVID-19 while his wife battles the virus at the hospital.

Also Read | Sharon Osbourne Bares It All, Reveals Why She Tried To Take Her Life 4 Years Ago

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.