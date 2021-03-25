Sharon Stone Opens Up On Adding Details About Being Sexually Abused In Her Memoir

Actor Sharon Stone is all set to release her memoir titled The Beauty of Living Twice. While talking to The New York Times, the actor opened up about the time when she was sexually abused. She also talked about coming forward and mentioning the details in her memoir.

Sharon Stone's memoir to include details about her abuse

While talking to the publication, Sharon mentioned that she is going to talk about her memories from her younger days. She will speak about the time when she and her sister Kelly were sexually abused by her grandfather. She revealed that she ''made the decision together'' with her sister. She further added her mother was not ready at first and told them that it is horrifying and that they should not talk directly about it.

Sharon then told that her mother was staying with Kelly and that is when her sister told everything. That is when their mother had a major breakthrough. She continued that when she had the flu, she read the memoir to her mother. In the three-day period, the mother-daughter duo read the book and then Sharon recorded an hour and a half of her mother talking. After this, she rewrote the book which is why Sharon is dedicating the book to her mother.

The Basic Instinct star is all set to appear in Oprah Winfrey's show this Saturday. In Super Soul talk show, Sharon will talk more about her memoir and will give in-depth insight into it. As per PEOPLE Exclusive Look of the upcoming episode, Sharon is seen talking to Oprah about how the memoir is a result of decades of reflection. She further added that when women reach the age of 40 "white male society starts to tell women you don't have worth."

In the clip, she further talks about societal pressure as women grow old and how people start to tell them that their worth is "diminished". In the interview, Sharon will also talk about a near-death experience. She will also mention her recovery after having a near-fatal stroke and the trauma it brought to her.

Promo Image Source: Sharon Stone's Instagram