Sharon Stone Recalls Being On 'synthetic Heroin' To Reduce Pain After Deadly Stroke

Hollywood veteran actress Sharon Stone recently released her autobiography called The Beauty Of Living Twice. In Sharon Stone's memoir, the actress has addressed issues of physical abuse she says she endured as a child, her medical issues and the harassment she faced in her long career. The actress opened up about many things including the stroke she had in September 2001, which almost took her life. In addition to talking about her stroke, Stone also spoke about the iconic Basic Instinct scene, where she felt misled when the time came to film the erotic moment. Stone also discussed her experiences as a mother to her children Roan, Laird, and Quinn, and mentioned how temporarily losing custody of her oldest child left her "broken". Stone spoke about how she experienced excruciating pain due to the "brain haemorrhage" and was subsequently put on "synthetic heroin".

Sharon Stone's health

In Sharon Stone's memoir, the actress mentioned how when she had a stroke and was being treated with "synthetic heroin", she was attracted to a "luminous light"; however, she made the choice to survive at the time and fought her way back. Sharon spoke about her experiences once she was hospitalized, mentioning how she was unable to stand or think straight. She also mentioned how once the doctors performed an 'angiogram', they found that the "right vertebral artery, which is one of the two connecting your head to your back and spine, was torn to a fine shred".

Sharon also spoke about how the chances of her survival were only one per cent at the time, however, she survived. She also revealed how she had to drag her right leg while walking after the treatment. Stone spoke about how the left side of her face was "distorted" and that she couldn't feel anything from the knee-up in her leg. Stone revealed that she was unknowingly stuttering while talking and the loss of hearing in her right ear leading her to a time when she had to read people's lips to understand what they were saying. Sharon also spoke about how she had lost her "short-term memory".

Sharon also suffered from other issues after the treatment. The actress mentioned that she was unable to read anything for the next two years and how she still felt pain in the right side of her head. However, she did eventually get sensation back in her legs. In a career spanning over four decades, Stone has had over one hundred acting credits in film and on television. Sharon Stone's movies include Irreconcilable Differences, Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol, Above the Law, Action Jackson, Total Recall, Scissors, Basic Instinct and many other notable films.

