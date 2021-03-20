Sharon Stone Recalls Being Pressurized To Have Sex With Co-stars By Producers In Memoir

The release of Sharon Stone's memoir, titled The Beauty of Living Twice, is right around the corner. The book will essentially give its readers a peek into the life and times that the prolific actor has lived and endured thus far. Quite recently, an excerpt from The Beauty of Living Twice made it online, which reveals that the actor, 63, was coerced into having intimate relations with her male co-stars by the makers of the film. It also touched upon her initial reactions to her 'leg cross scene' that is a part of the 1992 erotic thriller, Basic Instinct. The contents of the excerpt, which was published by Vanity Fair, can be found below.

The contents of the excerpt from Sharon Stone's Memoir:

According to an excerpt published online by Vanity Fair, Sharon Stone revealed that the producers of her films repeatedly implied that she should have sex with her co-star in order to actually have on-screen chemistry. In addition to the same, the director made several advances and insinuations that she must have actually indulged in acts of intimacy in order to augment her sex appeal, which was something that the fate of her films was going to depend on. Additionally, while on the subject of Sharon Stone's Basic Instinct leg scene, Stone expressed her utter disappointment after finding out how it turned out in the presence of lawyers, agents, and other individuals from the entertainment industry, who had nothing to do with the film directly. The excerpt sees her recounting the time when she went and slapped the director of the film, Paul Verhoeven, left the screening room, and had a conversation about it with her lawyer.

Other pieces of the excerpt, as published by the aforementioned publication, sees Stone saying that every woman who has been subjected to acts of emotional, physical, and sexual violence for their job's sake deserves their day in court. Apart from that, Stone can be seen recounting her blessings and expressing her gratitude for the long and illustrious career that she has had and the people she has had a chance to work with. More details from or about Sharon Stone's memoir will be shared with the readers as and when made available.

Sharon Stone's movies:

Movies that feature Sharon Stone include the likes of Casino, The Specialist, and Total Recall, amongst others. She has also been a part of the Halle Berry-starrer Catwoman in the capacity of a supporting character. The list of Sharon Stone's movies also include the likes of Lovelace, the animated feature, Antz and 2019's The Laundromat, amongst others.