Sharon Stone Reveals Britney Spears Wrote A Letter To Reach Out For Help To Her

Actor Sharon Stone has been making headlines after she has revealed some shocking details of her life in her memoir. She recently appeared as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Basic Instinct actor revealed that singer Britney Spears' reached out to her for help. She also shared her thoughts on Britney's situation and deemed it as 'awful'.

Sharon Stone on Britney Spears

According to a report by E!Online, the host of the show Kelly Clarkson asked Sharon if she has ever met Britney. To this, Sharon replied by saying that Spears did reach out to her when she had shaved her head in the year 2007. Britney wrote a letter to Sharon and wanted her help because people were recognising her after she had shaved her head. Sharon elaborated that she was in a difficult phase in her life and she needed help, too. Expressing her views on Britney's conservatorship battle, Sharon said that what is happening with her is awful and is of control. She further said that it gets complicated when one wants to take control of their life and finances back.

Recently, Britney Spears revealed that she cried for two weeks after watching a few parts of her documentary Framing Britney Spears. She shared a video of her dancing, wearing a red blouse and a pair of shorts. In the caption of the post, she wrote that her whole life has been judged and speculated by the media. She also went on to write that it took a lot of strength for her to trust the universe with her vulnerability. She further wrote, "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness". Framing Britney Spears sheds light on the controversial conservatorship battle with her father.

Sharon Stone's memoir The Beauty of Living Twice

Sharon Stone has revealed a lot of shocking details of her life in her recently released memoir titled The Beauty of Living Twice. She has mentioned how she and her sister Kelly were molested by their grandfather as children. She also recalled the experience of feeling satisfied when he died when she was 14 years old. Stone has also revealed that a plastic surgeon gave her bigger breasts without her consent. She was undergoing breast reconstruction surgery after having a giant benign tumour removed.

Image courtesy- @sharonstone and @britneyspears Instagram