Sharon Stone Shares Heartbreaking News Of Nephew Getting Hospitalised; Asks For Prayers

Hollywood actor Sharon Stone shared heartbreaking news via her Instagram handle. The actor asked for prayers as her nephew was admitted to the hospital after he was found in his crib with total organ failure. The actor who is currently in Venice, Italy, did not provide any other update regarding her nephew's condition.

Sharon Stone's nephew gets hospitalised

The Basic Instinct actor took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her nephew from the hospital. Sharon's nephew, River Stone was seen intubated with several other tubes and wires around his body. The actor informed that her nephew was found with total organ failure in his crib and asked fans and followers to pray for him. She wrote,"My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle."

Friends and fans send prayers for Sharon Stone's nephew

Friends and fans sent in love and prayers for Sharon's nephew. Sharon Osburne left a comment on Sharon's post and wrote,"Bless him for sending so much love and prayer." Kate Hudson also commented on the actor's post and wrote that she was sending 'light and healing love.' "Praying for River and your whole family," Ruby Rose commented, as Ava DuVernay shared her support, writing, "Holding you and your family in prayer." One user sent their prayers and wrote, "Every parent's worse nightmare is to see those children suffering and not being able to do something about it. Sending so much love and energy his ways. I hope he makes a full recovery soon and back into his parent's arms where he belongs."

Sharon Stone on the work front

Stone is best known for her role in the 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct, she played the role of Catherine Tramell, a brilliant bisexual and alleged serial killer. Several actresses at the time turned down the role, mostly because of the nudity required. Stone received critical acclaim for her performance, and earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, four MTV Movie Awards nominations. She received further critical acclaim with her performance in Martin Scorsese's epic crime drama Casino (1995), garnering the Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. She will next be seen in the movie Beauty directed by Andrew Dosunmu for Netflix.

Image: Sharon Stone's Instagram