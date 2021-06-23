Sharon Stone Shares Her Thoughts On Meryl Streep Being Called The Only 'good One'

Hollywood actor Sharon Stone recently released her memoir, The Beauty Of Living Twice. The 63-year-old actor, who took part in a Zoomer interview that was published last month while promoting her recent biography, has been gaining social media attention on Tuesday, June 22 for her detailed comments regarding Meryl Streep.

Sharon's comments on Meryl

During the interview, the interviewer quoted a phrase from Sharon's book, in which the Basic Instinct actor wrote, "It was presented to us that there could be room for just one," in response to women competing for Hollywood roles. "So when you finally got to work with Meryl Streep, you discovered...," the reporter began, but Sharon interrupted her, claiming that the question's wording was incorrect. Sharon said that she likes the way she phrased the sentence, that ‘You finally got to work with Meryl Streep’. Correcting her sentence Stone told the interviewer that she didn't say, 'Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone' or ‘we finally got to work together’.

Sharon went on to say that the business was set up so that everyone envied and admired Meryl since she was the only one who got to be the good one. In addition, everyone should compete with Meryl. She thinks Meryl Streep is an incredible woman and actor. However, in her opinion, there are other actresses who are equally as talented as Meryl Streep. She also said that Meryl Streep's entire persona is a product of Hollywood's treatment of women. Viola Davis, she claims, is every bit the actress Meryl Streep is. She also included some other actresses like Emma Thompson, Judy Davis, Olivia Colman, and Kate Winslet, whom she also considers as good actors.

Sharon went on to remark that she is a far better villain than Meryl, and she is confident that Meryl would agree. She also stated that she understands that everyone is inclined to believe that only Meryl is incredible and that working with her must have been incredible. She continued to use the name of the 72-year-old actress while condemning Hollywood for stereotyping women. Everyone must sit in their designated seats, she added. She went on to say that if they worked in a supermarket, she wouldn't be able to consistently be the first checkout girl because everyone is performing their tasks. Everyone has the opportunity to improve, and everyone has the opportunity to have a bad day now and again, even Meryl, said Sharon.

Meryl Streep, according to Stone, is an example of someone who could ruffle more feathers. Sharon also believes Meryl has a tale to tell and she's certain that if Meryl told her tale, she'd stop being Meryl and stop getting those jobs. She concluded by stating that Meryl could not be an envelope pusher because she would not be hired. Meryl's is smoother and that's exactly what she does. revealed Stone.

Image: Sharon Stone Instagram, Movieclips Classic Trailers YouTube

