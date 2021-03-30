Sharon Stone Talks About Her Breast Augmentation That Was Done 'without Consent'

In a shocking new development, actor Sharon Stone has now revealed that a plastic surgeon gave her larger breast implants without her consent during a reconstructive surgery back in 2001. The actor in her new memoir titled, The Beauty of Living Twice, articulated that she had to undergo breast reconstruction surgery after removing a benign tumour that, in her words, was "gigantic and bigger than her breast alone". The Basic Instincts star further alleged that her doctor gave her a larger implant than it was discussed.

She wrote, “When I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said 'go better with your hip size'. He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent." When the actor questioned the doctor for acting on his own, he allegedly told her that she would look better with "bigger breasts".

Apart from this, the actor also had to endure another ailment the same year post suffering from a stroke and cerebral haemorrhage. During the press release of her memoir, the actor recalled her downfall in conversation with Willie Geist on Sunday Today. The actor exclaimed when the room is silent and no one’s running around to fix you, it’s at that time when one realises what near-death experience is and how serious it can turn out to be.

Geist during the same interaction asked The Specialist actor about a specific statement from her memoir. Stone wrote about, “the light, the feeling of falling, seeing people who had passed." Responding to the same, the actor stated that she found she wasn’t the only one who would have had this kind of experience. According to her, it was profound no matter if it was a scientific or spiritual thing. Personally, she sided with Albert Einstein, who believed in both.

"People treated me in a way that was brutally unkind," Sharon Stone said. "From other women in my own business to the female judge who handled my custody case, I don't think anyone grasps how dangerous a stroke is for women and what it takes to recover." Post the ailment the actor lost the primary custody of her adopted son Roan and had to struggle for seven years to in order to find work. However, the actor has since reconciled with Roan and now lives with him and her two other adopted sons, Quinn and Laird.

(Promo Image Source: Sharon Stone Instagram)