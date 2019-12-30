Sharon Stone's Account Deleted From Dating App For Being A 'fake'

Sharon Stone was shocked to find out her account was deleted on Bumble after doubting fans reported her account as a fake. The Basic Instincts star took to Twitter to share that she was not able to access her account on the dating application. She shared a screenshot of her account being shut down by the creators.
To this, many fans reacted as it was impossible for many to believe that it was actually the star on the app and not an imposter. She politely requested the administration at Bumble to restore her account.
I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁— Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019
Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!
Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼♀️
Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝
December 30, 2019
Sharon, I believe I have the perfect man for you.— rich (@jobforaheffa) December 30, 2019
Damn that's so crazy I knew there was a reason we hadn't matched yet haha but we're here now so...— Jollybee Farty 🐛⚠️ (@ShakeNBakey) December 30, 2019
Umm, if you're on @bumble— Tisha Smith (@Counselor_Gal44) December 30, 2019
There's no hope for the rest of us!😣#YouveGotToBeKidding
Umm, get Sharon Stone back on your wretched grid this goddamn instant and apologize for the audacity.— Ben Philippe (@gohomeben) December 30, 2019
Take out a few thousand Finance Bros whose bios are a string of flag emojis if you need to make server space, you fools.
Sharon I would love to take you on a platonic date the next time you’re in New York just uhhhh let me know.— Scout Tafoya (@Honors_Zombie) December 30, 2019
