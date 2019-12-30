The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sharon Stone's Account Deleted From Dating App For Being A 'fake'

Hollywood News

Sharon Stone shared on her Twitter about how her Bumble account got deleted because it was reported as a fake account; fans couldn't believe she was on the app

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
sharon stone

Sharon Stone was shocked to find out her account was deleted on Bumble after doubting fans reported her account as a fake. The Basic Instincts star took to Twitter to share that she was not able to access her account on the dating application. She shared a screenshot of her account being shut down by the creators.

To this, many fans reacted as it was impossible for many to believe that it was actually the star on the app and not an imposter. She politely requested the administration at Bumble to restore her account.

Also Read | Upcoming Netflix Series 'Hollywood' Begins Work; Ryan Murphy Takes The Lead

Also Read | Justin Bieber Dated These Hollywood Beauties Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin

Fans could not believe it

Also Read | Hollywood Listening? Cristiano Ronaldo Says He'd Like To Act In A Movie, Post Retirement

Also Read | Hollywood News Highlights This Week; Star Wars Release To Kim Kardashian's New Controversy

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SANJAY RAUT SPEAKS ON CABINET
GIRIRAJ SINGH:SHIV SENA HAS CHANGED
JAVADEKAR RELEASES FOREST REPORT
CONSPIRACY DURING IMRAN'S DHARNA
SANJEEV BALYAN'S ALLEGATIONS
ISRO OFFICIAL PLAYS FLUTE