Sharon Stone's Account Deleted From Dating App For Being A 'fake'

Sharon Stone was shocked to find out her account was deleted on Bumble after doubting fans reported her account as a fake. The Basic Instincts star took to Twitter to share that she was not able to access her account on the dating application. She shared a screenshot of her account being shut down by the creators.

To this, many fans reacted as it was impossible for many to believe that it was actually the star on the app and not an imposter. She politely requested the administration at Bumble to restore her account.

Also Read | Upcoming Netflix Series 'Hollywood' Begins Work; Ryan Murphy Takes The Lead

I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁

Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!

Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼‍♀️

Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝 — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019

Also Read | Justin Bieber Dated These Hollywood Beauties Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin

Fans could not believe it

Sharon, I believe I have the perfect man for you. — rich (@jobforaheffa) December 30, 2019

Damn that's so crazy I knew there was a reason we hadn't matched yet haha but we're here now so... — Jollybee Farty 🐛⚠️ (@ShakeNBakey) December 30, 2019

Umm, if you're on @bumble

There's no hope for the rest of us!😣#YouveGotToBeKidding — Tisha Smith (@Counselor_Gal44) December 30, 2019

Umm, get Sharon Stone back on your wretched grid this goddamn instant and apologize for the audacity.



Take out a few thousand Finance Bros whose bios are a string of flag emojis if you need to make server space, you fools. — Ben Philippe (@gohomeben) December 30, 2019

Also Read | Hollywood Listening? Cristiano Ronaldo Says He'd Like To Act In A Movie, Post Retirement

Sharon I would love to take you on a platonic date the next time you’re in New York just uhhhh let me know. — Scout Tafoya (@Honors_Zombie) December 30, 2019

Also Read | Hollywood News Highlights This Week; Star Wars Release To Kim Kardashian's New Controversy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.