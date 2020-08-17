Sharon Stone's Sister Kelly Tests Positive For COVID, Actress Blames 'non-mask Wearers'

American actor and former fashion model, Sharon Stone revealed that her younger sister, Kelly Stone has tested positive for COVID-19. She blamed all the non-mask wearers for her sister's condition and pleaded everyone to compulsorily wear a face mask to assure the safety of themselves as well as others. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sharon shared a couple of pictures of Kelly's solitary hospital room, surrounded by PPE-clad paramedics to break the news.

Sharon Stone asks, "Can you face this room alone?"

Sharon Stone's younger sister Kelly, who already suffers from lupus, has now tested positive for COVID-19. Yesterday, the The Disaster Artists actor took to her Instagram handle to break the news and revealed that she didn't venture out of her house except for once when she had to visit a pharmacy. Sharon slammed all the non-face mask wearers for putting the lives of individuals with low immunity in danger.

The Academy Award-nominated actor took her Instagram handle to share photographs of her sister's COVID-19 ward with a large yellow tube fitted into it, being surrounded by doctors clad in PPE kits. Sharing the pictures on the social media platform, Sharon asked everyone, "Can you face this room alone?". Her caption read:

My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this.

She does not have an immune system.

The only place she went was the pharmacy.

There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results.

Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE?

Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please

Check out her IG post below:

Meanwhile, Kelly Stone also took to Instagram to share a video of herself from the hospital bed, lying in the dark as she 'begged' her followers 'to know that this is real'. In the video, she is also heard saying, "I am gasping for every breath". She added, "Please do this for the people that you love, stand behind more tests, more masks. Demand everyone to wear masks. You never, ever want to feel like this, I promise you". By the end of the video, Kelly also got teary-eyed and concluded, "I only have love. My heart is breaking for people who can't breathe".

Watch the video below:

