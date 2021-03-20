Sharon Stone's Week At A Glance: 'Basic Instinct' Revelations And Memoir Recognitions

Sharon Stone is a longtime world-renowned American actor who has several marvellous films under her belt. The super talented actor has also been the recipient of many prestigious awards such as the Primetime Emmy Award and the Golden Globe Award. The actor, who often takes to her social media to share her thoughts and various moments from her life, seems to have had a rather eventful week prior to the launch of her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice.

Also read: Sharon Stone's Net Worth Will Leave Fans Of The 'Basic Instinct' Star Shocked

Sharon Stone's 'Basic Instinct' Leg Cross Scene

With her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice set to launch soon, a specific incident from her professional past has resurfaced. The 63-year-old actor made certain shocking revelations about the famous Basic Instinct leg cross scene she starred in long ago. In talks with Vanity Fair regarding a particular part of her upcoming memoir, Sharon spoke about how she was deceived by a production member of the film into revealing her private parts on camera in the Basic Instinct scene. With Sharon Stone's Basic Instinct being a superhit, this revelation came as a huge shocker to fans and quickly became a talk of the town.

Also read: Sharon Stone Makes Shocking Revelations About Basic Instinct's Infamous Cross-legged Scene

Pre-launch recognitions of 'The Beauty of Living Twice'

Sharon Stone's movies have been all-time favourites of countless people and her performances in them have been nothing less than a delight to watch. She has garnered endless love from her audience and fans continue to praise her even today. And ahead of her memoir's launch, Sharon Stone has been elated at the anticipation and love that The Beauty of Living Twice has already been receiving.

Also read: Sharon Stone Photoshops Bernie Sanders In A Scene From 'Basic Instinct'

The Basic Instinct actor has been thoroughly enjoying the various mentions her yet-to-be-launched memoir has already been getting. Several magazines and websites have enlisted The Beauty of Living Twice as one of the top books that are heavily being looked forward to in the nearest future. This has obviously been a joy for the actor and she has been seen taking to her social media to share many such mentions the book has gotten.

Also read: Sharon Stone's Tribute To Cicely, Leonardo's Open Letter To Joe Biden & Other Top IG Posts

Emotional moment with her mother

With Sharon's birthday having just passed and her book to be launched soon, the actor has also been living in a happy and thankful zone. While she thanked everyone for making her birthday very special this year in a post, in another she was seen sharing a very special moment with her mother. In the video, Sharon Stone's mother was seen reading the 'dedication page' of the book for the first time. She emotionally embraced her daughter, Sharon, in a loving hug right after reading it.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.