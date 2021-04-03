Sharon Stone's Weekly Roundup; Know How The Actor-turned-author Spent Her Week

Sharon Stone is one of the most popular actors from the 80s and 90s Hollywood. The actor recently turned into an author as she wrote her memoir titled The Beauty of Living Twice. The artist was quite busy promoting her book and did a few other things this week.

Sharon Stone’s weekly roundup – March 28 to April 3, 2021

At the start of the week, Sharon Stone received a gift from her literary agent Luke Janklow. It was a typewriter with a green keyboard. She thanked him and hinted that she is ready to give another shot to her writing skills.

Sharon Stone’s memoir The Beauty of Living Twice was published recently. It grabbed much attention from the readers and earned mostly positive reactions. The author made a video thanking everyone for their support. Sharon Stone’s Instagram handle has the video in which she is wearing a turtleneck white knit sweater.

Sharon Stone’s Instagram had her promoting her book The Beauty of Living Twice. She shared the reviews of popular sites on her social media handle. Sharon Stone’s memoir is having a good run at the bookstores. Check out some of Sharon Stone’s Instagram posts promoting the book.

Sharon Stone collaborated with Hayley Sales on a single Never Before. The former has penned down the lyrics while the latter has lent her voice. The artist also promoted her newly released single.

Sharon Stone featured on L’Officiel March 2021 cover. She shared the cover photo on her social media. Sharon Stone’s Instagram also has a small clip from her shot for the issue.

Sharon Stone shared pictures of herself working on The Beauty of Living Twice. In one photo, she is seen at her table. In another image, she is at her friend’s office and indulges in writing.

Latest Sharon Stone’s Instagram post is of her celebrating Marvin Gaye. He was a famous singer, songwriter, and record producer. Gaye was born on April 2, 1939, and passed away on April 1, 1984. Stone celebrated his achievement by going live with D-Nice, Jimmy Jam, and Maxwell.

