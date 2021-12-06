'Shatner In Space': William Shatner's Space Journey Set To Feature In Amazon Special

William Shatner’s historic trip to space will be now be witnessed by the masses via a one-hour Special Shatner in Space. The Amazon special will provide a detailed insight into the before, during and after of William's trip to space on Blue Origin, which made him the oldest person ever to venture into space. According to Deadline, during the time of his flight in October alongside Chris Boshuizen, Glen de Vries, and Audrey Powers, William Shatner was 90 years old.

The documentary was earlier announced by the Star Trek star during a virtual comic convention event, and now, the streaming giant has revealed its release date along with a new poster. The poster showcases Shatner seated in a spacecraft, clad in a blue spacesuit. It will premiere on December 15 in the U.S, Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand, while other territories will be able to access it in early 2022.

William's documentary Shatner in Space to feature on Amazon Prime

Taking to their social media handles today, the streaming giant unveiled the release date along with a new poster of the veteran. For the caption, they wrote, "Captain Kirk boldly goes beyond the Earth's atmosphere Shatner in Space will launch on Prime Video December 15." Take a look.

Captain Kirk boldly goes beyond the Earth's atmosphere 🧑‍🚀 Shatner in Space will launch on Prime Video December 15. pic.twitter.com/ihrZsCwsB0 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 6, 2021

In an earlier statement, Shatner spoke about his wonderful time in space, noting that it was the 'most profound experience' he could have ever imagined. He said that the upcoming documentary on his journey will give viewers 'a dramatic view of that experience'. He further hoped that the hour-long documentary would inspire the world to see that they must 'go to space to save Earth.'

Ahead of his Blue Origin flight earlier this year, Willaim also expressed his excitement on seeing the space for himself. According to Variety, he said that after hearing so much about 'the miracle' for a long time, he intended to take this opportunity.

Meanwhile, Shatner is known for the role of James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series. He also played the role of Starship Enterprise's captain in the seven Star Trek movies, while also directing one. Currently, he is hosting and executively producing the History Channel show The UnXplained.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @PRIMEVIDEO)