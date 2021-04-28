Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Cozy Up In The Greens, Latter Says "was Talking About Pet"

Shawn Mendes quite recently took to Instagram in order to share a picture of his girlfriend, Camila Cabello and him spending some quality time with each other in what seems like a balcony area. Through the post that features Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, as one will soon see, Cabello, who took to the comments section of the post shortly after, has jokingly communicated that the two had been talking about the newest addition to the Mendes and Cabello family, which is their dog, Tarzan. Additionally, In the picture, both Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello can be seen gazing affectionately into each other's eyes. This post attracted several comments and words of adulation from all across the internet.

Shawn Mendes' girlfriend, Camila Cabello and he discuss Tarzan:

Netizens react to Shawn Mendes' Instagram post:

Source: Shawn Mendes' Instagram

A little about Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship timeline:

It is a known fact that before seeing each other, the two had been friends for a long time. During summer 2019, it was reported that they are now in a committed relationship, as per Mendes' own admissions in the presence of the officials at Entertainment Tonight in December 2019, during which he allegedly said that Cabello was 'his person'. Through the same, Mendes had hinted at an engagement in the future. When asked in the interview whether Camila Cabello was his 'forever' person, Mendes reportedly responded by saying saying "When you know you know". He said that they were really young, so, he did not want to jump into a relationship with her too fast but when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have indeed found him or her.

During an interview with SiriusXM, Shawn was heard describing Camila as a 'completely all in or nothing', sort of an individual. To the same, he added that her commitment has made him stronger, despite his reservations at the beginning regarding the same. He said that a lot of people are afraid to be 'all in' when it comes to their relationships because if the same ended, it would be a painful experience. Shawn additionally said that Camila taught him the meaning of a real relationship is to be "all in" and be present. More information regarding the latest happenings in the lives of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

