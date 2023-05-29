Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour In New Jersey

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recently stepped out to attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in East Rutherford in New Jersey. The duo were spotted enjoying the evening together at the Metlife Stadium, while Taylor Swift performed her hit tracks. Soon after the two made an appearance at the concert, several videos of them started to surface online.

In the clips, the two were spotted moving in unison, while the singer-songwriter performed on her hit tack titled Lover. Shawn Mendes was seen resting his head on Camila as they watched the performance. The Treat You Better singer sported a white sleeveless T-shirt with jeans while the Worth It singer opted for a black tank top teamed with matching pants.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes parted ways back in November 2021 after dating for almost two years. However, rumours regarding their reconciliation have surfaced since they were spotted sharing a kiss at the Coachella Music Festival 2023. Now, they have been spotted together at their friend Taylor's concert together, igniting the rumours behind their rekindled relationship. Check the clip below:

🎥| Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes enjoying "Lover"pic.twitter.com/tKNNbWR0Hz — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 28, 2023

About Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship

Camila and Shawn were good friends and soon they became one of the most popular couple in the music industry. Reportedly, the two met back in 2014 while they were involved in the opening acts for Austin Mahone. Following that, they started talking and in 2015, Camila dropped a song titled I Know What You Did Last Summer, which sparked dating rumours between her and the Mercy singer. The two even performed at the Jingle Ball in Los Angeles in 2015.

In 2017, they covered Ed Sheeran's song Kiss Me and posted a video of the same which garnered lots of attention. Since then, they have engaged in social media lovefest. In 2019, the two confirmed their relationship and they began dating since July 4, the Independence Day.