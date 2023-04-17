Last Updated:

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Relationship Timeline: From Song-writing Buddies To Ex-lovers

From being song-writing buddies to lovers to exes, take a look at Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship timeline. 

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello
1/10
Image: @shawnmendes/Instagram

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello
2/10
Image: @shawnmendes/Instagram

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello met each other at Austin Mahone's concert in 2014. The singers shared that they bumped into each other and Camila wanted to hangout with him. 

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello
3/10
Image: @shawnmendes/Instagram

Shawn revealed that he picked Camila as his 'wife' while playing a game of Lips, Wife or Leave it in 2015. He picked him over Chloe Grace Moretz and Jade Thirwall.

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello
4/10
Image: @shawnmendes/Instagram

In November 2015, they sparked dating rumours after the release of their song I Know What You Did Last Summer. They later revealed that they are just friends.

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello
5/10
Image: @shawnmendes/Instagram

In 2019, Shawn and Camila dropped their hit single Senorita. The steamy music video fuelled their dating rumours. 

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello
6/10
Image: @shawnmendes/Instagram

In August 2019, Camila made her relationship official by posting a mushy photo on Shawn's birthday. 

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello
7/10
Image: @shawnmendes/Instagram

In 2020, Shawn revealed that all his love songs are about Cabello. 

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello
8/10
Image: @shawnmendes/Instagram

In July 2021, they completed two years of relationship. 

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello
9/10
Image: @shawnmendes/Instagram

In November 2021, they called it quits by sharing a joint statement on social media. 

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello
10/10
Image: @shawnmendes/Instagram

Recently, they were spotted kissing at Coachella music festival. Their closeness sparked patch up rumours.

