Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Relationship Timeline: From Song-writing Buddies To Ex-lovers

From being song-writing buddies to lovers to exes, take a look at Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship timeline.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello met each other at Austin Mahone's concert in 2014. The singers shared that they bumped into each other and Camila wanted to hangout with him.
Shawn revealed that he picked Camila as his 'wife' while playing a game of Lips, Wife or Leave it in 2015. He picked him over Chloe Grace Moretz and Jade Thirwall.
In November 2015, they sparked dating rumours after the release of their song I Know What You Did Last Summer. They later revealed that they are just friends.
In 2019, Shawn and Camila dropped their hit single Senorita. The steamy music video fuelled their dating rumours.
In August 2019, Camila made her relationship official by posting a mushy photo on Shawn's birthday.