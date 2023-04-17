Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Still Have A 'connection' Between Them: Report

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recently reunited at the Coachella music festival. After their "close meet-up", many thought that the ex-couple is back together. However, a report in Entertainment Tonight denied all the patch-up rumours.

According to the latest report, Shawn and Camila knew that they both were heading to Coachella and had plans to meet and hang out. "Shawn and Camila had been in touch for the last few weeks and have cleared the air about their breakup. There is still a connection between them and both of them shared they still care about one another. It's very casual at this point. They let loose during one night of Coachella and were just having fun," a source told ET. Furthermore, the source added that the ex-couple has undeniable chemistry between them and everyone around them can feel it.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Mendes share a kiss at Coachella

Shawn Mendes and Camila Mendes recently attended the Coachella music festival together in Indio California. At the event, they got pretty close and shared a kiss. The moment was captured on cameras and soon it went viral. In one of the videos, Camila sat on Shawn's lap. In another video, they hugged each other. While the Mercy singer opted for a graphic T-shirt paired with beige pants and a bandana around his neck, Camila wore a white bustier top and denim cargo pants. Take a look at their videos below.

shawn kissing camilas back last night at coachella 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/05y4bCWghb — best of camila (@dailycamilapics) April 15, 2023

Camila cabello y shawn mendes BENSANDOSE en coachella VOLVIERONNNN???pic.twitter.com/PwPIh3GIkv — feli (@nom0leste) April 15, 2023

CAMILA CABELLO AND SHAWN MENDES BACK TOGETHER WAS NOT ON MY 2023 BINGO CARD WHAT IS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/rWNmJMXocT — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) April 15, 2023

About Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello met each other for the first time in 2014. They were friends for almost five years before they started dating in 2019. After dating for two years, they announced their split on social media and said that they will continue being each other's best friends.