Shawn Mendes Recalls Being "terrified Of Being Evil" After An Argument With Camila Cabello

Recently on the Man Enough podcast, Shawn Mendes revealed that he is afraid of being the bad guy in his relationship with singer Camila Cabello after the pair recently had an argument. During his conversation, Shawn admitted that he and Camila had a disagreement when he raised his voice at her. The Treat You Better singer revealed that he "got so defensive".

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's argument

The singer recalled, "I raised my voice at her and she was like, ‘I don't like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?' And I got so defensive". He added, "I was like, ‘I wasn't raising my voice at you!' And I did raise my voice at her. And I felt her shrink and I felt me grow and I was like, ‘Oh god, this is the worst.' I'm so terrified of being evil. I'm so scared to be bad. I don't want to be bad". Shawn went on that they "had to get in this massive conversation" about the fear, as he did not want to be perceived negatively.

Shawn admitted, "Maybe there even is bad inside of me, and I have to just accept that, and that other part of me, he's just got to be here and we've just got to work together until eventually he gets worked in all of the trauma". He added, "And all of the kinks get rubbed out of him and he's OK". He went on, "But I can't avoid the fact that there's a little bit of darkness inside of me, and letting that darkness kind of be present is a horrible feeling".

After being open about his fear to Camila, she comforted him. Thus, Shawn realised that when one is "being vulnerable" after a fight, one is really "just defending himself even better". He chipped in, "I made it about my evil and my fear, and she comforted me. And then it took me like 20 minutes of us separately reading our books to be able to come back to her and be like, ‘God, that was a whole thing and I'm really sorry'".

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship has been quite a talk of the town. The couple can be seen posting snaps featuring each other on their social media handles. Recently, the Canadian artist took to his Insta handle and shared a different side of their relationship in a silly video. He captioned the video, "This is the type of content you signed up for".

IMAGE: SHAWN MENDES' INSTAGRAM

