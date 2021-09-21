Shawn Mendes Reveals His Unfiltered Opinion About Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn; Read

Recently, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Shawn Mendes responded to several difficult questions. As the singer sat down for a lie detector test with the outlet in a video published on Monday, he revealed his true thoughts about celebs like John Mayer, Harry Styles, Justin Biber and Taylor Swift's beau Joe Alwyn. Read on to know more.

Shawn Mendes on Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn

The interviewer asked if the Senorita singer Shawn Mendes is still in touch with the evermore singer after he toured with her in 2015. He said that the last time he texted Taylor Swift was about a month ago. He noted, "I always am asking her for advice on music."

However, Mendes did not have such nice words to say about her five-year partner. When asked if the singer 'approves' of Swift's beau, Mendes responded, "I've never personally met Joe, but he looks like a sweet guy." The lie detector brutally called out saying, "You're not telling the truth. You're being deceptive."

"I'm lying a little bit?" Mendes then asked. "Yeah, I mean, he's kind of got a little bit of a villain look about him. He looks like a nice guy but, like, he at any movement could turn into a villain, you know?" Mendes explained, "He's got really blue eyes and I struggle with eyes that blue, you know? Like I find it easier to trust brown eyes." He paused and swallowed, saying he "talked way too much about him."

Many fans have reacted to the singer's comment. One user tweeted, "Joe Alwyn failed the Shawn Mendes vibe check!!!!" Another one stated that his eye colour bias was "the funniest thing I have heard in a while."

While speaking about his collaboration with the Canadian pop star Justin Bieber on the song titled Monster that was released last year, Mendes confessed that he was 'definitely' nervous to meet him. The singer has been a longtime fan of Bieber. He said, "I think that when I get nervous my face twitches, but apparently it doesn't, but I'm pretty sure I had some face twitching going on," Shawn recalled. "[I] definitely [said] some weird stuff about how much I love his song ‘Smile.'"

The interviewer then went on to ask if the Met Gala was talked about when he met Bieber, showing a picture of Mendes attending 2018's fashion event with Bieber's now-wife, Hailey Bieber. "When we met?" Shawn replied with a smile. "No, never talked about that." Mendes and Hailey Bieber had said they were just "friends," despite attending the Met Gala together.

Image: AP