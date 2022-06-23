Shawn Mendes To Play A Singing Reptile In 'Lyle Lyle Crocodile': Watch Its Trailer Here

After making the entire world groove on his tracks, Shawn Mendes is now taking his musical journey to Hollywood as he is all set to make his debut with the much-awaited film Lyle Lyle Crocodile. The pop singer will play the role of the children's beloved character Lyle, the crocodile in the movie. While the makers have not yet announced the film's release date yet, they recently gave a glimpse of what the audience will experience in its new trailer.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shawn Mendes recently unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film Lyle Lyle Crocodile. The trailer introduces Lyle, a singing crocodile, who meets the Primm family as they move to their new home. While they are scared of him at first, they soon grow fond of him and welcome him to their family. The clip follows Lyle's adventures as he explores the city with his new family.

Sharing the trailer of the movie, Shawn Mendes penned that he is proud to be a part of the film and play the character that he has always been in awe of. He wrote, "So proud to be a part of @lylelylecrocodilemovie. i’ve always been in awe of the work that @pasekandpaul do & it was also a dream working with the entire Lyle team. Javier, Constance and the entire cast are magical, I can’t wait for you all to see this film."

Shawn Mendes on playing Lyle in Lyle Lyle Crocodile

Shawn Mendes has previously mentioned how he is happy to be a part of the film in an interview with People.

The 23-year-old singer said, "What was really amazing was that Lyle as a character only sings, so I felt really comfortable playing his character." He further added that he relates to the story and said, "I was able to do what I do best, plus I relate to his story and his character so much it felt natural. When I was approached to help make the music for the adaptation of such a classic book, it was a no brainer and just such a fun departure from what I am used to." Mendes also added that the hardest part of being in the movie is "when you are singing for a film instead of your own album, you really have to ace the nuances of the emotion behind every lyric and every note and match it to how the character will be portraying it on screen."

Apart from Shawn Mendes, the film also features brett Gelman, Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy and Winslow Fegley.

