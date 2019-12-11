Shay Mitchell's Stunning 'breast Friends' Picture, A Dig At Mom Shamers! See Pic

Pretty Little Liars actor Shay Mitchell announced news of her pregnancy earlier this year with long-time boyfriend Matte Babel. Shay announced the good news to the world in a YouTube video. In the video, Mitchell said, “I am so happy that I do not have to hide it anymore”. Shay was blessed with a baby girl in the month of October and they named the baby girl, Atlas Noa. Since then the mother-daughter duo has been travelling around together and Shay Mitchell has been sharing their journey on Instagram.

Shay keeps her fans posted about her daughter:

Shay later posted a stunning picture, where she is looking like a Goddess in a green dress open neckline dress. She is holding Atlas Noa in her arms and breastfeeding her. She captioned the picture as, “Breast Friends Forever”. The picture received tons of comments from other celebs and fans alike. Many appreciated Shay Mitchell’s daring image while some adored Noa.

Shay Mitchell has been vocal about how she does not let anyone question her parenting techniques. In an interview to a news publication, she had mentioned that she does not care about critics. She has fun with her daughter and that is how she likes it to be. Shay Mitchell also mentioned that she has an awesome support system at home in terms of family and friends. She keeps her daughter happy and that is all matters to her at the moment.

