Shazam 2 Actor Rachel Zegler Reacts To Film's Criticism: Senselessly Mean

Hollywood actor Rachel Zegler recently reacted to the criticism of DC Universe’s latest release, Shazam 2. With the film receiving a lukewarm global box office opening, the critical reception for Shazam 2 holds up at a mere 52% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. Upon the film's release, Rachel Zegler referred to the film’s criticism as “senselessly mean.”

Taking to Twitter, Zegler said that many people on social media are hating the film for no reason. She added that while it is the general belief to think that if you’re incapable of handling the criticism, you shouldn’t go out there. However, she posited that hating on things is the general trend these days, and considers that the film is “very good.”

some people out there and just being… senselessly mean. and it’s unnecessary. and i know, i know, “if you can’t handle the heat…” and all that nonsense, and you’re right. but our film is actually very good. it’s just cool to hate on fun nowadays. that’s okay. we’re good. ❤️ — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 19, 2023

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has a favourable score from fans on Rotten Tomatoes, currently holding up a score of 88%. She also encouraged the audience to give Shazam 2 a shot in a follow-up tweet. She said that there was a reason the film has an 85% audience score at the time.

hey our film is actually really good! but mostly i just absolutely loved making it and the people i met whilst doing so :) go see it! give it a chance. we have an 85% audience score for a reason. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2OmbMSlsyw — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 19, 2023

More on Shazam 2

Shazam! Fury of the Gods picks up after the events of the first film. Coming from director David F. Sandberg, Shazam 2 focuses on the chronicles of Asher Angel’s Billy Batson, whose entirely newfound family shares the powers of the seven gods bestowed upon them by Djimon Hounsou’s Shazam, the wizard. Jack Dylan Grazer also reprises his role as Freddy Freeman in the second film.

The film adds Hollywood legend Helen Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso and Rachel Zegler as Athena. The three Greek gods in unison play the three daughters of Atlas. Actor Zachary Levi once again reprises the role of Shazam, whom Batson transforms into after speaking the magic words. He retains his comic charisma that made Shazam! (2019) a success.