'Shazam 2' Starts Filming: Zachary Levi To Get A New Superhero Suit, Confirms Director

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It is a sequel to the 2019-released Shazam! and brings back Zachary Levi as the titular superhero with Asher Angel as his teenage human host, Billy Batson. Now, the makers have confirmed that the production on the project has commenced.

Shazam! 2 officially begins shooting

Filmmaker David F. Sandberg, who helmed the first film, is returning to his directorial job for the sequel. He took to his Instagram handle to announce that filming on the upcoming sequel has started. Sandberg shared a picture of a camera from the sets that have the superhero's lighting boult logo on it. He called it "Shazamcam" in the caption. Take a look at his post below.

Zachary Levi to get a new suit in Shazam! 2

Director David F. Sandberg's Instagram post grabbed much attention for his followers. He answered several questions that users asked in the comment section. Replying to a user, the filmmaker confirmed that Zachary Levi will be wearing a brand-new superhero costume in the forthcoming project. He also revealed that the team has been shooting the film for a few days now. A user also questioned why the movie has been delayed to 2023 if the production has already commenced. Sandberg replied that Warner Bros. Studios is making multiple DC films that they want to put out before Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Check out some of the comments below.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods features Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Michelle Borth, Ross Butler, and D. J. Cotrona reprising their role as Shazam’s superhero siblings. It also indicates that Jack Dylan Grazer, Faither Herman, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Marta Milans, and Cooper Andrews will also make a comeback as Billy’s foster family. Joining the franchise are Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren (The Queen) as Hespera, Lucy Liu (Kill Bill: Volume 1) as Kalypso, and YouTuber Rachel Zegler. Details about the plot are kept under wraps. Principal photography is taking place in Atlanta, Georgia. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to strike in theatres on June 2, 2023.

IMAGE: SHAZAMMOVIE INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.