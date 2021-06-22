Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Makers Reveal Helen Mirren's First Look From Upcoming Movie

The makers of Shazam! Fury of the Gods recently shared a new photo of the cast dressed in their costumes. While the new photos of Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast are making rounds on the internet, a fan page on Twitter shared the first look of Helen Mirren in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The 75-year-old Academy Award winner will play the negative role of Hespera, daughter of Atlas, in the film.

First look at Helen Mirren in Shazam! Fury of the Gods

SHAZAM AND HELEN SHE LOOKS GREAT AND I LOVE THIS pic.twitter.com/m0pzmZpXVw — AjepArt (@AjepArts) June 21, 2021

Helen Mirren in Shazam! Fury of the Gods is an original character, no one by that name can be found in the pages of DC Comics. As seen in the above tweet, Helen Mirren in Shazam! Fury of the Gods will sport a bronze and golden armour outfit. She is also spotted wearing a thorny crown. As mentioned in Comic Book, it was previously reported that her character is "a daughter of Atlas," who is indeed a character in DC Comics lore, bearing the weight of the heavens on his back. Helen Mirren will be seen alongside Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler who will play the villain, sisters of Hespera.

As the makers informed, Mark Strong, who earlier played Doctor Sivana: the villain of the first Shazam! movie, will not return to his role. Talking about the same, Mark Strong told Comic Book that he is relieved that he is finally allowed to say that he will not return in the sequel. He said that he had to sort of bite his tongue for so long. Further, Strong had also revealed that the film starts its shooting in Atlanta.

Mark told the outlet that he is very happy to give way to Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, who according to him will make a couple of fantastic villains. He further added that after judging the performances by Emma Thompson and Emma Stone in Cruella, it's time for female villains. Mark Strong also shared that he might return in the future sequels. He said that maybe he's gone unfinished with Mister Mind and will be back further down the line.

