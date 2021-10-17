‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’: New BTS Trailer Shows Off New Villains At DC FanDome

There was a lot in store for fans of the DC superheroes as the DC FanDome 2021 featured numerous surprises. Among them was a glimpse into the upcoming sequel of Shazam!. A behind-the-scene glimpse was showcased at the FanDome event, raising expectations from the continuation of the world of the superhero.

A highlight was a glimpse into the first looks of Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. The duo plays ancient goddesses in the movie. They essay the role of antagonists to Shazam, played by Zachary Levi.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods BTS glimpse screened at DC FanDome

Zachary Levi and Asher Angel presented the on-set footage from the movie from the production this year.

The video featured Hespera, played by Helen Mirren, and Kalypso, played by Lucy Liu, as Greek gods and presented a look at their decked-up costumes and accessories. Both Mirren and Liu play daughters of Atlas in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The duo is working in a superhero venture for the first time.

One could also see some of the powers they possess that can cause damage to Shazam and the other members of his superhero team.

The footage was action-packed to the core, with several high octane sequences of blasts, car crashes, dragons, and the various Gods. It also had all Greek references like minotaurs and harpies, locations such as Athens, and even a teen love story in between.

The upcoming venture is said to be a more family-friendly superhero franchise.

The plot revolves around a teenager who turns into a superhero by saying the word 'Shazam'. Asher Angel enacts the part of the teenage version of the superhero.

Among the other members of the cast include Jack Dylan Grazer in the role of Frederick Freeman, Djimon Hounsou as Shazam, Rachel Zegler, Meagan Good, Adam Brody, Grace Fulton, DJ Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Marta Milans.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the sequel of the movie Shazam! which was released in 2019. The movie is gearing up for release on June 2, 2023.

The action sequences are directed by David F. Sandberg. The screenplay has been written by Henry Gayden.