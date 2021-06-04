'Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' Teaser Gets Amazing Reactions From Fans, Check Out

Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast brings back Zachary Levi as the titular superhero with Asher Angel as his teenage human host, Billy Batson. The upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is a sequel to the 2019-released Shazam!, and has already started shooting. The director who recently shared the film's first teaser has gotten all its fans excited for the same.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods teaser excites fans

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg has shared the first look of the film via his social media handles. The video does not gives up much but offers a glimpse at Zachary Levi's new superhero suit. As it has a dark background, Shazam in his classic avatar cracks a joke about how having some lights would be a good idea. Check out Shazam! Fury of the Gods teaser and a few reactions to it.

His new suit is sick #ShazamFuryOfTheGods https://t.co/YMAkkkEqi5 — Brianne Russel Sales (@rhustle18) June 4, 2021

Ooohhh the suit does look better😍😍😍 can’t wait to see more @ponysmasher you made it Awesometacular #Shazamfuryofthegods https://t.co/J6ip6S8eQi — Geekdom Forecast⚒🎬ASSOCIATE PRODUCER (@adamyusufbeyond) June 3, 2021

1st official look at The new Shazam costume on @ZacharyLevi for Shazam 2 Fury of the Gods!

Filming now!



Thanks to Director @ponysmasher



Looks absolutely brilliant and a fresh new look! #Shazam2#Shazamfuryofthegods pic.twitter.com/L7RYhnJINx — DC WORLD (@_DCWorld) June 4, 2021

#Shazamfuryofthegods coming soon!! I'm looking forward to this new costume😭😭❤️❤️⚡⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/o7TCrTERNA — Now Why Am I Laughing? (@StillLaugh1ng) June 3, 2021

Shazam is one of the best comic book movies of the past couple years. Can’t wait to see what they do next! #ShazamFuryoftheGods https://t.co/OdXi3uD1BT — Mike Kalinowski (@MikeKalinowski) June 4, 2021

IT’S A SPLIT CAPE. IT’S A SPLIT CAPE!



SHAZAM HAS A SPLIT CAPE! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/s6Zf2D4FU5 — 𝕯iana. (@HailMother) June 3, 2021

Zachary Levi's new superhero suit in Shazam! 2 leaked

First look at Zachary Levi in his new SHAZAM suit! pic.twitter.com/i3gw4oul5L — Shazam Updates (@ShazamNews) June 3, 2021

Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast has Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Michelle Borth, Ross Butler, and D. J. Cotrona reprising their role as Shazam’s superhero siblings. It also indicates that Jack Dylan Grazer, Faither Herman, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Marta Milans, and Cooper Andrews will also make a comeback as Billy’s foster family. Joining the team are Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will hit the screens on June 2, 2023.

